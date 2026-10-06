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Rahul waves tricolour as INDIA march nears EC HQ

Tue, 06 October 2026
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LoP, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi reaches the gates of the Akashvani Bhavan, in an attempt to reach the office of the Election Commission of India.

High drama unfolded in the national capital on Tuesday as opposition INDIA bloc MPs, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, climbed atop heavy iron barriers near the NITI Aayog office, waving the tricolour while marching towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters.

Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, along with his fellow MPs, were also seen atop the barricades as Delhi Police personnel attempted to halt the advancing march along the high-security corridor en route to Nirvachan Sadan.

Raising slogans demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the INDIA bloc leaders and supporters took to the streets of the national capital as their march towards the Election Commission began.

The INDIA bloc MPs later sat in protest near the NITI Aayog office.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi and NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule, along with several other INDIA bloc MPs, took part in the protest march.

Taking a jibe at the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, said, "Gyanesh, it's done, bro. Time to resign."

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