Rahul, INDIA bloc stopped from entering EC HQ

13:09

The Gandhis at Akashwani Bhavan





Rahul Gandhi tried to enter the EC office along with other opposition MPs, during INDIA bloc protest march against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The leaders were blocked from entering the office by security personnel.



Prevented from entering the office complex of the EC the Congress leaders staged a sit-in infront of the Election Commission offices. The INDIA bloc MPs marched from Parliament towards Nirvachan Sadan, the Election Commission headquarters, demanding Kumar's resignation.



Earlier, Rahul Gandhi climbed atop heavy iron barriers near the NITI Aayog office, waving the tricolour while marching towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters.



Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, along with his fellow MPs, was also seen atop the barricades as Delhi Police personnel attempted to halt the advancing march along the high-security corridor en route to Nirvachan Sadan.



Raising slogans demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the INDIA bloc leaders and supporters took to the streets of the national capital as their march towards the Election Commission began.

Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sit inside Akashvani Bhavan premises.