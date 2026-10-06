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Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka detained during protest in Delhi

Tue, 06 October 2026
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20:23
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Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Leader in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and party MP Priyanka Gandhi have been taken into police custody during protest march toward the Election Commission office in New Delhi on Tuesday.

He has been shifted from the protest site at the Akashvani Bhavan in a police vehicle after dramatic scenes.

Rahul was seen trying to jump out of the vehicle through the window but the police foiled the attempt. 

Priyanka was also trying to enter into the same police vehicle along with Rahul but the police did not allow it. 

It is not sure to which police station Rahul and Priyanka have been taken to after their detention.

Earlier in the day, Rahul occupied the centre stage of the opposition's street protest, forcing a total lockdown of Parliament Street as he tried to march towards the Election Commission's office nearby with hundreds of supporters and other opposition MPs.

At one point, buoyed by cheers of onlookers, he climbed atop multi-layer steel barricades, stood on them and waved the tricolour, before slipping through the police cordons to sneak into the premises of All India Radio (AIR).

Well past sunset, he remained holed up inside the AIR compound for over eight hours in a defiant standoff with the police, who largely remained passively resolute in preventing the protesters from reaching the Election Commission office.

"All I want to do is meet the Chief Election Commissioner and tell him that he has done 'vote chori'. I can continue to sit here. I am comfortable here," he said.

"If they don't want us to sit here, give us some other site." -- Rediff News

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