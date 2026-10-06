Rahul Gandhi, other Cong leaders released after detention

23:03

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi being detained by police during a sit-in protest in New Delhi on Tuesday./AICC/ANI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders, who were detained after their over eight-hour sit-in inside Akashvani Bhawan premises, were released by police a little after 10 pm, the party said.



The leaders were taken to Kingsway Camp police lines after being forcibly removed from the premises of Akashwani Bhawan, where they held an over eight-hour sit-in protest after being not allowed to march towards Election Commission.



Gandhi led the Congress attack against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his immediate removal over 'vote chori' charges.