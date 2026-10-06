Polling concludes at Nandigram, Rejinagar

18:59

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Voting for the bypolls to Nandigram and Rejinagar assembly constituencies of West Bengal concluded at 6 pm on Tuesday, a senior EC official said, adding that those still in the queue would be allowed to vote.



Nearly 79 percent of voters exercised their franchise in the two constituencies, according to the poll panel.



Voting was peaceful, with a few untoward incidents reported, the official said.



Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district recorded a polling percentage of 79.39, while Rejinagar in Murshidabad registered 78.42 percent voter turnout till 5 pm.