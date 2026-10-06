Police send notices to CJP not to participate in Oct 10 protest

15:50

A protestor at Jantar Mantar

Cockroach Janta Party leader Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday alleged that police in Maharashtra's Chandrapur were sending notices to CJP activists and pressuring them not to attend the October 10 protest in Delhi, and asked why Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was trying to be "Yogi Adityanath 2.0".



Describing the police's actions as a form of "dictatorship", he said Fadnavis should not "misuse" police for his political ambitions.



Holding a press conference here, Dipke also took swipes at the BJP-led central government, saying that 'One Nation, One Election' was merely a slogan and the real objective was "one nation, one political party".



The CJP has announced that it would launch a fresh agitation at Jantar Mantar from October 10 to press for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar who is under fire over the SIR exercise and functioning of the poll body.



"I have said multiple times that the Maharashtra Police is the best police force in the country, and the Delhi Police should learn from them. But it is heart-breaking that the Chandrapur police served notices to CJP workers, asking them not to participate in the protest at Jantar Mantar. They also asked CJP workers about the source of funds for travelling to Jantar Mantar."



"The police stated (in the notice) that the agitation is going to be "violent". How do the police know so early that the agitation would be violent? Have they planned anything in advance?'' he asked.



"Why is the Maharashtra Police behaving like Delhi Police? What do they have to do if a person is going to Delhi from Chandrapur?" he said.



Targeting Fadnavis, the CJP leader said he should be aware of Maharashtra's legacy.



''Why Devendra Fadnavis is trying to be UP CM Yogi Adityanath 2.0? He should know about the legacy of Maharashtra. He should not disrespect and misuse the Maharashtra Police for political ambitions. Instead of harassing our workers, they should arrest me...If they want they should put me behind the bars and charge me with UAPA, NSA. They should not harass our workers,'' he said.



According to Dipke, he came across two notices issued by police in Chandrapur district and claimed that similar notices were also issued in Rajasthan by the local CID to a person named Mukesh, warning him of legal action if he attended the October 10 protest.



He also criticised the police over directions to CJP activists against posting anything on social media that could lead to violence. "We speak about (Mahatma) Gandhi and B R Ambedkar. Do they think it is violent?" he asked.



Rahul Pawara, who is leading a protest of tribal students in Maharashtra, was also facing harassment by police, Dipke alleged.



''Yesterday, the Adivasi students led by Rahul Pawara faced repression in Mumbai and some students were beaten up. If the son of Ambani or an MP, MLA was protesting, would the police behave in such a manner?" he asked, adding that Pawara was fighting to secure good education for tribal students.



Maharashtra Police were once compared to Scotland Yard (London Police) because of their efficiency, and they should maintain that image, Dipke said.