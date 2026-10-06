Pakistan successfully test-fires extended version of Fatah-4 cruise missile

21:42

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Pakistan on Tuesday successfully test-fired indigenously developed extended version of the Fatah-4 ground-launched cruise missile capable of engaging long-range targets with high precision, the army said.



"Equipped with advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigational aids, the weapon system is capable of engaging targets at extended ranges with high precision and lethality," it said.



The test validated additional technical parameters of various sub-systems incorporated for improved accuracy and enhanced survivability, the army said.



The launch was witnessed by senior officers from the Pakistan Army along with scientists and engineers of the developing agency, it added.



President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff & Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir and services chiefs commended the successful test launch of the missile.