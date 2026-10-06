Michael Douglas: 'I was never a f***ing sex addict'

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Michael Douglas, Courtesy. @michaelkirkdouglas/Instagram

Michael Douglas has denied that he was a sex addict.



In an interview to The Times, London, the Hollywood star was asked why he had slept with so many women, and he said, 'I don't know if I slept with so many women, I don't see it that way. I was a healthy product of the 1960s.'



In the1990s, it was reported that the Basic Instinct actor had entered rehab for sex addiction.



In an excerpt from his upcoming memoir, One Helluva Ride, Michael stated: 'Iwas never a f***ing sex addict.'



Michael, 82, has been married to Catherine Zeta-Jones, 57, for over 25 years.



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