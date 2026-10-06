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Machchhar making 'steady progress': Indian embassy

Tue, 06 October 2026
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Indian pilot Smit Machchhar (left)/@HamdanMohammed X/ANI Photo
Indian pilot Smit Machchhar (left)/@HamdanMohammed X/ANI Photo
Indian Captain Smit Machchhar is making "steady progress" and is "regaining his health", the Indian Embassy in the UAE said on Tuesday.

On flydubai flight FZ1073 on Wednesday, Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot, an Omani citizen, with a crash axe, typically kept in the cockpit for use in emergencies, seriously injuring him. The motive for the attack remains unclear.

"Capt Smit continues to make steady progress and is regaining his health. The Embassy remains in close touch with his family, doctors & local authorities, extending all possible assistance," the embassy posted on X.

"We thank everyone for their prayers & wish him a speedy recovery," it said.

The flight, carrying 174 passengers, transmitted emergency signals and made a rapid descent of more than 17,000 feet from 34,000 feet. The captain was lying injured on the cockpit floor when he realised the plane was descending and decided to make "one last push" to open the cockpit door. 

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