Journalists covering protests advised to carry valid ID cards: Delhi police

00:58

The Delhi police on Monday advised journalists covering protests to carry valid identity cards issued by their respective organisations or valid PIB/DIP accreditation cards, and keep them visibly displayed at all times to facilitate identification by law enforcement at protest sites.



In an advisory for journalists covering protests, police said media personnel should ensure that their presence or activities do not obstruct police operations or movement of law enforcement personnel.



During tense situations, journalists present at the site are advised to maintain reasonable and safe distance while covering and recording proceedings, according to the advisory.