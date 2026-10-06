Jeffrey Archer, renowned British novelist, dies at 86

Renowned British novelist Jeffrey Archer has passed away. He was 86.
The news of the demise of Jeffrey Archer, also a former politician, was confirmed by his publisher HarperCollins via a statement.
As per them, Archer died "suddenly and peacefully at home" on Monday. A cause of death was not disclosed.
Archer, a former Conservative member of Parliament, sold more than 300 million books during a writing career that spanned five decades.
HarperCollins claims that Archer, who also served in the House of Lords, is the only author ever to have been a No. 1 bestseller in fiction, short stories and non-fiction.
Archer's literary works were adapted for the screen several times, most notably in the 1985 CBS miniseries Kane & Abel
. The production featured Peter Strauss as Abel Rosnovski and Sam Neill as William Lowell Kane.
His political career, which included a spell as the Conservative Party's deputy chairman, was interrupted by a period in prison in 2001 after he was found guilty of lying and cheating in a 1987 libel case against The Daily Star
newspaper.
His final book, Adam and Eve
, is set to be released this month.
Archer's website claims that Paramount was developing an adaptation of Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less for the book's 50th anniversary in August 2026.