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Jeffrey Archer, renowned British novelist, dies at 86

Tue, 06 October 2026
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Renowned British novelist Jeffrey Archer has passed away. He was 86. 

The news of the demise of Jeffrey Archer, also a former politician, was confirmed by his publisher HarperCollins via a statement.

As per them, Archer died "suddenly and peacefully at home" on Monday. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Archer, a former Conservative member of Parliament, sold more than 300 million books during a writing career that spanned five decades.

HarperCollins claims that Archer, who also served in the House of Lords, is the only author ever to have been a No. 1 bestseller in fiction, short stories and non-fiction.

Archer's literary works were adapted for the screen several times, most notably in the 1985 CBS miniseries Kane & Abel. The production featured Peter Strauss as Abel Rosnovski and Sam Neill as William Lowell Kane.

His political career, which included a spell as the Conservative Party's deputy chairman, was interrupted by a period in prison in 2001 after he was found guilty of lying and cheating in a 1987 libel case against The Daily Star newspaper. 

His final book, Adam and Eve, is set to be released this month. 

Archer's website claims that Paramount was developing an adaptation of Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less for the book's 50th anniversary in August 2026.

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