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Infant rescued within hours of kidnapping in Ahmedabad; four held

Tue, 06 October 2026
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The police cracked a child-trafficking plot, nabbing four persons, including a woman and two minors, for kidnapping a month-old infant from a footpath in Ahmedabad, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the main suspect, Jinal Parmar (21), was hired by an associate in Uttar Pradesh to illegally arrange an infant for a man identified as Bhanu Jatav, who was subsequently traced and arrested from UP by a Crime Branch team on Monday.

The baby was abducted from the New Ranip area of the city in the early hours of October 2 while he was sleeping with his labourer parents, an official release stated.

Following a complaint, teams from the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, local crime branch and Sabarmati police analysed CCTV footage, used technical surveillance and human sources, and kept watch at railway stations, bus depots and the airport and traced Parmar and apprehended her near Sabarmati railway station, it stated.

During interrogation, the accused woman revealed that she had allegedly been offered Rs 6 lakh by a person from Uttar Pradesh, who had earlier worked with her at a food delivery service, to arrange for an infant on behalf of Jatav. 

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