INDIA bloc marches to EC

11:56

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday alleged that the government was stripping people of their rights and accused the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of acting at its behest during the INDIA bloc march against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.



Kharge said the universal adult franchise secured after Independence was being undermined and alleged that the Election Commission was functioning under the government's direction.



"Look, we are fighting against the injustice of the fact that the government is stripping away everything--all the rights of the people. And today, the universal adult franchise that we received after Independence--this government is working to finish it off," Kharge said.



He alleged that the CEC was "merely a puppet of the government" and claimed that the poll panel acted according to directions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.



"And the Election Commission, the CEC is merely a puppet of the government. Whatever Modi and Shah tell them to do, that is exactly what they do," he said.



Kharge further alleged that such functioning of institutions would harm democracy and the Constitution.



"Because of this, democracy will be destroyed in this country, the Constitution will be finished, and Hitler-like rule will take over," he said.



He also alleged that citizens were being pushed into "subjugation" and said the INDIA alliance would continue its campaign against what he described as injustice.