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INDIA bloc march: EC says no party sought meet till 4 pm

Tue, 06 October 2026
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Rahul Gandhi, with INDIA bloc MPs, during the protest march to the Election Commission of India office in New Delhi./ANI Photo
Rahul Gandhi, with INDIA bloc MPs, during the protest march to the Election Commission of India office in New Delhi./ANI Photo
Hours after the INDIA bloc MPs marched towards the Election Commission and staged a day-long protest, the poll panel on Tuesday evening said no political party sought an appointment through its authorised representatives for a meeting with it till 4 pm.

The Commission said the Delhi Police later informed it that a delegation of MPs led by Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi wished to meet the poll panel and submit a memorandum.

The Commission said it learnt through the media that during the march of certain political parties towards the commission headquarters, some MPs wanted to meet the poll panel along with their delegation.

"Till 4 PM today, no political party, through its representatives, had sought an appointment for a meeting with the Election Commission," it said in a statement.

Around 4 pm, the Commission received information from Delhi Police that a delegation of MPs led by Gandhi wanted to meet it and submit a memorandum.

The EC said it had laid down a procedure for meetings with political parties in 2025, under which a delegation of a political party or a joint delegation of several parties seeks an appointment through its duly authorised representative.

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