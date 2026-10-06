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If EC hadn't stolen votes they would have met us: Rahul

Tue, 06 October 2026
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Standing inside Akashvani Bhavan premises, LoP, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi says, "Democracy itself has ended because the whole country knows that Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, and Gyanesh Kumar have together destroyed the electoral process. The country has understood this. 

"In a way, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have hijacked the country, and we are trying to save the Constitution and democracy. 300 opposition MPs want to meet the supposedly free and fair Election Commission. 

"We want to ask questions about Bengal, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. They do not want to answer. If they hadn't stolen votes, they would have been ready to meet us in a minute...

"We simply want to meet the Election Commissioners--Gyanesh Kumar and the other two. We are all Opposition MPs--from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha--and we just want to speak with them. I do not know why the Election Commission does not want to talk to us. Millions of people have voted for us, so we simply want to ask questions to the Election." Commissioners but they do not want to provide answers..."

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