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Husband-wife duo wanted in cheating case arrested after 17 years

Tue, 06 October 2026
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A husband-wife duo wanted in a cheating case were arrested by the Delhi Police after remaining absconders and proclaimed offenders for about 17 years, an officer said on Tuesday.

The accused, Rakesh Sethi and his wife Geeta Sethi, were arrested on Monday, he said.

"They were wanted in connection with an FIR registered at Rajouri Garden police station under the charges of fraud. Both accused were declared absconders/proclaimed offenders by a city court on April 1, 2009," the officer said.

A team was tasked with tracing the duo as part of the ongoing drive against proclaimed offenders and absconders. During the investigation, the team collected information about their whereabouts and movements.

"Acting on the information, police laid a trap near the traffic booth at Chirag Delhi Flyover, where both were apprehended. The accused were identified as residents of Kalkaji and their identities and proclaimed offender status were verified before their arrest," the officer said.

Police said both, Rakesh and Geeta have two previous involvements each. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

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