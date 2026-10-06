How To Download UTET 2026 Answer Key

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The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the UTET answer key 2026 for the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2026.



The provisional answer key for UTET 1 and UTET 2 is now available for candidates who appeared for the examination.



The UTET provisional answer key is available on the official website https://ubse.uk.gov.in/



Applicants who appeared for the UTET exam 1 and 2 can download the answer key from ubse.uk.gov.in.



The answer key will help candidates check their responses and calculate their expected UTET score before the declaration of the result.



The Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2026 was held in offline mode on September 29, 2026, by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE).



The last date for candidates to challenge any answer in the provisional key is October 15, 2026.