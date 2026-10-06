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Hours later, Rahul, Priyanka stay put at protest site

Tue, 06 October 2026
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19:51
Rahul Gandhi near Akashvani Bhavan, New Delhi. Pic: ANI Photo
Rahul Gandhi near Akashvani Bhavan, New Delhi. Pic: ANI Photo
The Delhi police will not remove Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Akashvani Bhawan in New Delhi for the time being, as they stage a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, according to police sources.

As per sources, there are currently no plans to remove the protesters during the night.

The Delhi police has stepped up security arrangements in view of the protest. The police remain on alert as the protest is likely to continue through the night.

According to Delhi Police sources, talks are underway with Rahul, urging him to leave voluntarily, as the police say the protest is disrupting traffic across New Delhi.

Earlier today, Delhi Police detained several Youth Congress and NSUI leaders, including IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib, outside Akashvani Bhawan.

Congress leaders staged a sit-in protest at Akashvani Bhawan after the leaders of several INDIA bloc parties were stopped during a march to the Nirvachan Sadan. 

The protest is part of a broader "Save Democracy" campaign announced by the Opposition, under which its leaders have been holding demonstrations and public programmes against the ECI.

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