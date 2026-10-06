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Hindu temple vandalised in Pakistan's Sindh; man arrested

Tue, 06 October 2026
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A man has been arrested on suspicion of vandalising a Hindu temple in Rathi village in the Nagarparkar area of Pakistan's southern Sindh province, the police said on Tuesday.

The man was taken into custody after parts of the Mata Jog Maya Temple were found vandalised on Monday night, a local police officer said.

"When the caretaker woke up this morning, he found some of the murtis (idols) smashed and broken and reported the matter to the police," said Shiva Kaachi, chairman of the Pakistan Darawar Ittehad NGO.

Kaachi said the police had taken a man into custody as the prime suspect in the incident. However, no further details about the accused were immediately available.

"It is a small temple, but since Nagarparkar has a large concentration of Hindu community, it is common for every village to have a small temple for Hindus to worship and pray," Kaachi said.

The police officer said an investigation was underway to determine whether more than one person was involved. 

He confirmed that parts of the place of worship had been vandalised. 

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