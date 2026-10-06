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Govt asks Adani to defer shifting Mumbai's intl flights

Tue, 06 October 2026
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The civil aviation ministry on Tuesday asked Adani Airports to delay the proposed partial shifting of international flights from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai airport, and discussions will be held to chart out the transition plan, according to sources.

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) has asked airlines to cut 33 per cent of their international flights to Navi Mumbai airports or discontinue them by October 25, a proposal that has been opposed by the airlines.

AAHL, which operates both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports, is set to start renovation of the Mumbai airport's Terminal 1, due to which it has proposed partial shifting of the flight operations.

To discuss the issues, Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha chaired a meeting with representatives of airlines, AAHL, Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), global airlines' grouping IATA and Airports Authority of India (AAI), among others, in the national capital on Tuesday.

The sources said that the secretary has proposed delaying the transition by a few weeks and has also asked for a firm plan from airlines as well as the airport operator for shifting operations to the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Airlines and AAHL will hold discussions on October 13 on the transition plan, and another meeting will be convened on October 20 to decide on the final contours.

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