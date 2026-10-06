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Foodie Alert: Michelin Guide coming to India

Tue, 06 October 2026
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17:07
Image: Kind courtesy Tresind Studio Dubai
Image: Kind courtesy Tresind Studio Dubai
The coveted Michelin star grading system for restaurants is set to enter India soon.

The final deal is expected to be signed with the Ministry of Tourism by December, following which the Michelin Guide will conduct a six-month audit of restaurants in India, reports the Hindustan Times. The audits are conducted anonymously. 

Michelin is a global restaurant guide. Restaurants across the world consider the Michelin stars as the ultimate sign of prestige and culinary excellence.

Tresind Studio in Dubai is the first Indian restaurant to win three Michelin stars.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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