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Five reasons India's stock market is sinking even when its economy is growing

Tue, 06 October 2026
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India's economy is expanding at an enviable pace, growing by more than 7% despite a series of challenges, from global energy shocks and higher interest rates to tariff uncertainty and weather disruptions.

Yet the country's stock market has told a very different story. India may be the world's fastest-growing major economy, but its equities have emerged as one of the worst performers among major markets in 2026, with the downturn deepening in recent weeks.

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty, which track some of India's biggest companies, have edged higher since Monday after suffering losses for eight consecutive weeks. According to Reuters, that was their longest losing streak in 25 years.

For millions of small investors, the slide has been painful. Those who invested in the Nifty have seen roughly 15% wiped off their holdings since the start of the year. Investors in South Korea, by contrast, would have gained about 62% from the Kospi since January -- and 170% over the past two years.

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