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ED summons Punjab CM Mann's brother-in-law on Oct 9 in bribery case

Tue, 06 October 2026
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann/File image
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann/File image
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's brother-in-law on Friday in connection with an alleged bribery case involving his wife, officials said.

Amardeep Singh Grewal, a prominent Punjabi film personality, was asked by the federal agency to appear before it on Wednesday, the officials said, adding that he had sought an adjournment.

A fresh date of October 9 has been issued for him to appear at ED's office in New Delhi, they said.

Grewal, a well-known film personality with East Sunshine Production, was not available for comments.

Grewal, associated with various Punjabi films, including 'Maujaan Hi Maujaan' (2023) and 'Snowman' (2022), has overseas production/release linkages.

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