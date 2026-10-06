ED summons Punjab CM Mann's brother-in-law on Oct 9 in bribery case

23:29

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann/File image

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's brother-in-law on Friday in connection with an alleged bribery case involving his wife, officials said.



Amardeep Singh Grewal, a prominent Punjabi film personality, was asked by the federal agency to appear before it on Wednesday, the officials said, adding that he had sought an adjournment.



A fresh date of October 9 has been issued for him to appear at ED's office in New Delhi, they said.



Grewal, a well-known film personality with East Sunshine Production, was not available for comments.



Grewal, associated with various Punjabi films, including 'Maujaan Hi Maujaan' (2023) and 'Snowman' (2022), has overseas production/release linkages.