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Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hits Uttarakhand, jolt felt in Delhi-NCR

Tue, 06 October 2026
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Earthquake tremors were felt across the Delhi-NCR region on Tuesday, with the epicentre of the quake located in Uttarakhand, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS said an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck Chamoli in Uttarakhand at 10:22 pm IST.

Further details regarding any damage or casualties are awaited. 

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Assam's Nagaon district in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 4:23:47 am IST at a depth of 33 kilometres, the NCS said in a post on X. -- ANI

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at latitude 26.428 North and longitude 93.060 East, according to the NCS. 

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