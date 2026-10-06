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Digger Is Tom Cruise's Biggest Disaster

Tue, 06 October 2026
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16:23
Tom Cruise in Digger
Tom Cruise in Digger
Playing an eccentric oil billionaire, who tries to convince the world he is its savior in Digger, Tom Cruise might need some saving of his own. The film is the biggest disaster of his career.

Deadline reports that Digger stands to lose around $150 million if it's lucky enough to get to a global box office of $50 million.

Variety gives a sharper look at the figures, and we quote: 'Digger has collapsed with an embarrassing $8 million from 3,321 North American theaters. With a production budget of $160 to $180 million, Digger will wind up as not just one of the biggest bombs of the year but potentially of all time.'

According to Deadline, Director Alejandro G Iñárritu first developed Digger at Netflix, and got Leonardo DiCaprio interested in the project. But when the OTT platform made the similar environmental satire Don't Look Up, Iñárritu took the project to his Revenant producer Mary Parent. The project was then developed with Cruise in mind, and he obviously went bonkers.

Looks like Fahadh Faasil and Vir Das are having the last laugh!

-- REDIFF MOVIES

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