Digger Is Tom Cruise's Biggest Disaster

Playing an eccentric oil billionaire, who tries to convince the world he is its savior in Digger
, Tom Cruise might need some saving of his own. The film is the biggest disaster of his career.Deadline
reports that Digger
stands to lose around $150 million if it's lucky enough to get to a global box office of $50 million.Variety
gives a sharper look at the figures, and we quote: 'Digger
has collapsed with an embarrassing $8 million from 3,321 North American theaters. With a production budget of $160 to $180 million, Digger
will wind up as not just one of the biggest bombs of the year but potentially of all time.'
According to Deadline
, Director Alejandro G Iñárritu first developed Digger
at Netflix, and got Leonardo DiCaprio interested in the project. But when the OTT platform made the similar environmental satire Don't Look Up
, Iñárritu took the project to his Revenant
producer Mary Parent. The project was then developed with Cruise in mind, and he obviously went bonkers
.
Looks like Fahadh Faasil and Vir Das are having the last laugh
!
-- REDIFF MOVIES