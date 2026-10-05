Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Delhi cop accused of harassing scribe during stir promoted

Tue, 06 October 2026
Share:
00:22
image
A Delhi police assistant commissioner, accused of sexually harassing a woman journalist during a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi, was promoted to the rank of additional deputy commissioner on Monday, along with 11 other officers, according to an official order.

A senior police officer said the promotions are routine and the request for the promotions was sent way back.

Those who received promotion are Dr Vikas Sheokand, A Venkatesh, Gursewak Singh, Renu Lata, Vidushi Kaushik, Manu Himanshu, Sakaria Mihir Pravinbhai, Garima Tiwari, Vivek Bhagat, Ashish Kumar, Manish Ladla and Rohit Gupta. 

Three women journalists accused Delhi Police officers of sexual harassment during Saturday's (October 3) protest against the Election Commission (EC) at Jantar Mantar.

The Delhi Police has received the complaints and forwarded them to Crime Branch for further inquiry. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi cop accused of harassing scribe during stir promoted
LIVE! Delhi cop accused of harassing scribe during stir promoted

Maha braces for water crisis, orders 10% cut from Oct 16
Maha braces for water crisis, orders 10% cut from Oct 16

The Maharashtra government announced a minimum 10 per cent water cut for all urban and rural local bodies starting October 16 due to a deficient monsoon and El Nino impact. The state is prioritising drinking water, planning for water...

'Right to vote at peril': Justice Nariman on EC functioning
'Right to vote at peril': Justice Nariman on EC functioning

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman has voiced serious concerns regarding the Election Commission's functioning, stating that the right to vote is 'at great peril'. He called for the Supreme Court's intervention to...

SC cancels JPC meet on simultaneous elections
SC cancels JPC meet on simultaneous elections

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on simultaneous elections had scheduled an "informal interaction" with Supreme Court judges, which was later cancelled by the apex court. The Supreme Court deemed the meeting inappropriate as the...

'Your place is in jail': SC slams Rajpal Yadav
'Your place is in jail': SC slams Rajpal Yadav

The Supreme Court has strongly criticised actor Rajpal Yadav for his failure to deposit money as per an undertaking in a long-running cheque-bounce case. The court expressed displeasure over the non-compliance despite previous directives...