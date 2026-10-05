Delhi cop accused of harassing scribe during stir promoted

00:22

A Delhi police assistant commissioner, accused of sexually harassing a woman journalist during a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi, was promoted to the rank of additional deputy commissioner on Monday, along with 11 other officers, according to an official order.



A senior police officer said the promotions are routine and the request for the promotions was sent way back.



Those who received promotion are Dr Vikas Sheokand, A Venkatesh, Gursewak Singh, Renu Lata, Vidushi Kaushik, Manu Himanshu, Sakaria Mihir Pravinbhai, Garima Tiwari, Vivek Bhagat, Ashish Kumar, Manish Ladla and Rohit Gupta.



Three women journalists accused Delhi Police officers of sexual harassment during Saturday's (October 3) protest against the Election Commission (EC) at Jantar Mantar.



The Delhi Police has received the complaints and forwarded them to Crime Branch for further inquiry.