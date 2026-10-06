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Constable injured as illegal sand-laden vehicle tries to crush him in Raj

Tue, 06 October 2026
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22:44
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A constable was seriously injured after the driver of a tractor-trolley allegedly carrying illegally mined sand tried to crush him in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur on Tuesday, the police said.

An 85-year-old woman was also injured in the incident, they said.

The incident occurred around 9 am on Bhedola Road when a police patrol team was returning and tried to stop a suspected tractor-trolley coming from the Chauth Ka Barwara side, SHO Ajit Kumar said.

Constable Surendra Singh signalled the driver to stop, but the driver allegedly accelerated and hit him. 

A wheel of the tractor-trolley ran over the constable's leg, seriously injuring him, the SHO said.

The vehicle also hit 85-year-old Jumi, who was passing by carrying fodder, he said.

Both were taken to the Chauth Ka Barwara community health centre. 

After first aid, Singh was shifted to the district hospital and later referred to Jaipur in view of his serious condition. 

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