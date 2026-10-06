Breathe easy! Sensex rises 680 points today

16:59

The Indian stock market ended on a positive note with Sensex gaining over 680 points and Nifty settling above 22,700 level as easing selling pressure offered some relief to investors.



Sensex settled higher at 73,067.81, up 685.34 points or 0.95 per cent against the previous close of 72,382.47. Nifty also ended in the green at 22,776.10, up 220.35 points or 0.98 per cent against the previous close of 22,555.75.



All broad market indices settled in the green. Likewise, sectorally, most indices ended on a positive note with Nifty Chemicals emerging as the top gainer, surging 1.98 per cent followed by oil & gas, pharma, private bank, FMCG, healthcare.



On BSE, Trent, Kotak Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance, Indi Go, Eternal, Asian Paint, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, LT, BEL among others were the top gainers. Tech Mahindra, Titan, ITC, Infosys, TCS, M&M among others were the top drags.



On NSE, Trent, BSE, Kotak Bank, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance, Eternal, Asian Paint, SBI Life, Indi Go among others were major gainers. Coal India, Tech Mahindra, Max Health, TMPV, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Titan, TCS among others were the top losers.