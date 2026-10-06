Bengal bypoll: Humayun Kabir arrested after verbal altercation with police

14:28

West Bengal's bypolls began on a tense note on Tuesday, with a police confrontation leading to the arrest of AJUP chief and MLA Humayun Kabir in Rejinagar and allegations of voter intimidation and polling irregularities surfacing in Nandigram, putting the spotlight on law and order in the two politically sensitive constituencies.



Kabir, founder of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), was arrested after a heated exchange with police personnel at his party office in Rejinagar in Murshidabad, hours after accusing the force of acting at the behest of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and urging residents to resist alleged police excesses with mugurs (heavy wooden clubs).



The confrontation, which saw police personnel pull Kabir by his shirt and escort him into a vehicle, brought the spotlight on Rejinagar even as his son, Golam Nabi Azad, contested the seat on the AJUP ticket.



"The MLA of Nowda (Kabir) has been arrested. Law is equal for everyone, and nobody should try to violate it," Adhikari said after casting his vote in Nandigram.



Murshidabad SP Sachin Makkar said Kabir was neither a candidate in the bypoll nor an authorised election agent and could not move around in the manner he had been doing.



Reports subsequently emerged that he had been arrested on allegations of attempting to influence voters and incite them, though formal details of the arrest were not immediately available.



Kabir, who voted with his family earlier in the day, had repeatedly accused the police of intimidating voters and preventing people from exercising their franchise.



In one of his sharpest attacks, he alleged that Adhikari had "released Alsatians at every booth", likening the police deployment to dogs let loose against voters.



"Will the police attack me and I let them go?" he said, claiming that the detention of 64 of his supporters had failed to silence his party.



The developments underscored the charged atmosphere surrounding the Rejinagar contest, where the battle for minority votes intersects with Kabir's attempt to convert his personal political following into electoral support for his party and family.



The seat fell vacant after Kabir, who won both Rejinagar and Nowda in the 2026 Assembly elections, retained Nowda.



His son is now up against a multi-cornered field comprising BJP candidate Sakharav Sarkar, TMC nominee Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, rival TMC faction candidate Safiuzzaman Sheikh, Congress nominee Mohammad Abdullahil Kafi and CPI(M)'s Syed Asad Ali.



The fragmentation of the contest has made the minority vote a key factor, with competing parties seeking to consolidate their support amid shifting local loyalties.



The confrontation also triggered a protest by the Congress candidate, Mohammad Abdullahil Kafi, who staged a sit-in outside Rejinagar police station, demanding cancellation of the bypoll and fresh polling in the constituency.