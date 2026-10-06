Ayushmann, Sara On KBC

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Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan and Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of KBC, Courtesy: @ayushmannk/Instagram





Dekhiye Kaun Banega Crorepati, aaj raat 9 baje sirf, Sony Entertainment TV par ya Sony LIV par,' he added.



Udta Teer is a spy comedy about a Pakistani secret agent Bilal, played by Ayushmann, who loses his memory after an accident. He then switches sides to become a loyal patriot of India!



Udta Teer, is meant to release on October 23, but there's buzz that it may be postponed because of the Drishyam The Conclusion avalanche at the box office.



-- REDIFF MOVIES

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan will appear onto promote their new film,Ayushmann posted a picture with Sara and KBC host Amitabh Bachchan and wrote on Instagram: 'Blessings for.''Grateful for the love, warmth and such a fun evening on the sets of KBC.