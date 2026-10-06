Assam: Over 56.35% voter turnout recorded in Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll so far

14:31

Over 56.35 per cent of 19.05 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the by-election to the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam till 1 pm on Tuesday, and no untoward incident has been reported so far, an official said.



Polling commenced at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.



The by-election was necessitated as Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned and successfully contested the assembly elections from Dispur on a BJP ticket earlier this year.



"Polling has been peaceful so far, as no untoward incident has been reported from any polling station in the eight assembly segments under the Lok Sabha constituency. The voting percentage was 56.35 per cent till 1 pm," the official said.



The highest turnout of 61.48 per cent was registered in Laharighat assembly constituency and the lowest of 47.07 per cent in Nagaon-Batadraba till 1 pm.