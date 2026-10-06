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Assam: NDA wins first Silchar civic body polls

Tue, 06 October 2026
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The ruling BJP-led NDA in Assam won 34 seats in the first elections to the Silchar Municipal Corporation, with the Congress securing two and Independents bagging six, officials said on Tuesday.

Polling was held on October 3 in 40 of the 42 wards, while BJP candidates Bijendra Prasad Singh and Bhakti Sen Talukdar were elected unopposed from wards 9 and 20, respectively.

The BJP has sought recounting in two wards -- Ward 29, won by an Independent candidate, and Ward 30, secured by the Congress. A decision on the demand is yet to be taken, an official said.

Counting began at 8 am, with ballot papers used in the elections.

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia said the results showed that the Congress had failed to win public support even in an election conducted through ballot papers.

"The Congress always complains about EVM tampering, but this election was held through ballot papers, and they are nowhere," he told reporters.

Describing the outcome as a major victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's development agenda, Saikia said the results reflected people's trust in the two leaders.

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