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Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit appointed new IAF chief

Tue, 06 October 2026
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19:06
Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit/ANI Photo
Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit/ANI Photo
Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has been appointed as the new chief of the Indian Air Force.

Widely known for pushing the indigenous LCA Tejas and other indigenous aircraft projects in the force, Air Marshal Dixit is expected to further promote the Aatmanirbharta initiative of the government. 

He was commissioned into the fighter stream of IAF on 06 December 1986 and is an alumnus of National Defence Academy, Defence Staff Service College (Bangladesh) and National Defence College with more than 3500 hours of flying.

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