Afghanistan opens a road link to China

17:32

A car passing through Wakhan Corridor, Image courtesy: @FitratHamd/X

Afghanistan has opened a road link to to China through the Wakhan Corridor in northeastern Badakhshan province.



The Wakhan Corridor is a narrow strip of Afghan territory in Badakhshan province, separating Tajikistan from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir territory of Gilgit-Baltistan.



The Wakhan Corridor in northeastern Afghanistan provides the country's only direct geographical connection to China.



It stretches about 260 kilometres through Badakhshan and varies in width from roughly 12 to 60 kilometres.



On the inauguration of Wakhan corridor, Deputy Spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Hamdullah Fitrat wrote on X, "Wakhan is one of our country's most beautiful and natural parks, which thousands of tourists visit every year to see. Now its road has been opened by vehicles all the way from Pamir to Ghazijar Pass and to the border with China."



This border area is at a distance from much of the country or urban areas of both the countries.



On the Chinese side the Wakhan corridor leads to Karachukar valley in Xinjiang province.

