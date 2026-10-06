350 kg ganja seized in 2 operations on Samruddhi Expressway

22:53

In two separate operations conducted on the Samruddhi Expressway, police seized around 350 kilograms of ganja along with vehicles, collectively worth nearly Rs 2 crore, in Washim district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, officials said.



The first operation was conducted within the jurisdiction of Malegaon police station.



A police patrol vehicle stopped a suspicious vehicle, but on spotting the police team, the driver fled from the spot. During a search of the vehicle, around 150 kilograms of ganja was found concealed inside.



The second operation was conducted under the Karanja City police station limits based on confidential information provided by the Chhattisgarh police.



Ganja weighing between 150 and 200 kilograms was found hidden inside a compartment made in a truck in the driver's cabin, they said.



Ganja and vehicles, collectively worth Rs 2 crore, were seized, and further legal proceedings are underway at the police stations.