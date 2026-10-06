3 men try to pull NE woman into car at 5-star hotel

16:33

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Three men allegedly harassed a north-eastern woman and tried to forcibly pull her into their Mercedes car at a five star hotel in New Delhi's Chanakyapuri area, following which they assaulted her friends with hockey sticks and iron rods when they intervened, police said on Tuesday.



The incident took place around 3.30 am on Sunday at the parking lot of a five star hotel, police said.



According to the complaint, the woman, who is a native of Nagaland, had gone to the hotel with her friend. While they were returning from the washroom, the three accused, who were travelling in a white Mercedes car, allegedly approached them and tried to stop them and forcibly pull the woman into the vehicle.



When her friends came and opposed the accused, the latter allegedly attacked them with hockey sticks and iron rods, police said.



The woman's friends, identified as Ayush, Udbhav and Samarth, tried to rescue her, following which the accused allegedly assaulted them. Ayush suffered injuries to his teeth, while Udbhav and Samarth were also allegedly beaten, police said.



The accused allegedly fled from the spot in their car after police reached the location. The complainant had also noted down the car's registration number, officials said.



The three accused -- Divyanshu, Gaurav and Mohit -- were later identified and booked at Chanakyapuri police station, police said.



The woman was taken to RML Hospital, where she underwent a medical examination. Police said the case was registered on the basis of her complaint and the medical report.



The police are examining CCTV footage from the hotel and other evidence in the case. The medical reports are also being examined to ascertain the injuries suffered by those involved, they said.