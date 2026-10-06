2 Meghalaya eateries feature among India's top 50 restaurants

18:35

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Two Meghalaya restaurants have secured a place among India's Top 50 eateries, putting the state's distinctive culinary traditions in the national spotlight, officials said on Tuesday.



Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma congratulated the 'Rynsan' and 'Nonna Mei' eating houses in Shillong that have been selected in the Conde Nast Traveller x District Top Restaurant Awards this year.



'Rynsan' was ranked 32nd, while Nonna Mei secured the 44th position in the 2026 list. Both are operated by musician-entrepreneur Hammarsing Kharhmar and his wife Riyaki Jana.



"The recognition comes at a time when Meghalaya's food is increasingly being discovered beyond the state.



Visitors from outside are no longer coming only to experience the hills and waterfalls, but are also increasingly interested in tasting local cuisines," Kharhmar said.



Rynsan, housed in a restored Assam-style bungalow in Shillong, offers cuisine mixed from Garo, Khasi and Jaintia culinary traditions, while also incorporating influences from Nagaland, Mizoram, Burma and Thailand.



'Nonna Mei's dishes are a fusion of tribal food and Italian cuisine.