Women who dare to ask questions are silenced: Rahul

14:56

Leader of the Opposition of Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that women protesters and female journalists had faced mistreatment by the Delhi Police during recent incidents in the national capital and demanded accountability from the authorities.



In a post on social media, Rahul Gandhi alleged that several people were detained at Jantar Mantar and claimed that women protesters had accused male police personnel of misbehaviour.



"What's happening in Delhi right now follows a single pattern: silence any woman who dares to ask questions," Rahul Gandhi said.



He further alleged that cameras were snatched from female journalists and that some journalists were dragged during the incident. He also claimed that no FIR was registered on the complaint of a journalist.



The Congress leader linked the allegations to an earlier incident involving two women, Shaheen and Nafisa, who he said had spoken about alleged violence and mistreatment inside the Saket police station.



"A few weeks ago, Shaheen and Nafisa recounted their experiences of violence and mistreatment inside the Saket police station. Think about it--inside the station, the very place where women go to file complaints," he said.