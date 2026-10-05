Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Woman preparing for competitive exams injured in acid attack in Chhattisgarh

Mon, 05 October 2026
Share:
23:55
image
A 22-year-old woman preparing for competitive examinations was injured after an unidentified man threw acid at her in Chhattisgarh's Balod district on Monday, the police said.

The woman, daughter of a driver posted in the police department, suffered burns on her face and both hands, they said.

The incident took place around noon when the woman was returning home on foot after studying at an e-library in the Sichai Colony area under Balod police station limits, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chandrakant Governa said.

The attacker approached the woman and threw acid at her before fleeing. The woman was rushed to the district hospital, from where she was later referred to Raipur for further treatment, he said.

Police teams are examining CCTV footage from shops and houses around the spot to trace the route taken by the attacker while arriving and fleeing, the ASP stated. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi cop accused of harassing scribe during stir promoted
LIVE! Delhi cop accused of harassing scribe during stir promoted

Maha braces for water crisis, orders 10% cut from Oct 16
Maha braces for water crisis, orders 10% cut from Oct 16

The Maharashtra government announced a minimum 10 per cent water cut for all urban and rural local bodies starting October 16 due to a deficient monsoon and El Nino impact. The state is prioritising drinking water, planning for water...

'Right to vote at peril': Justice Nariman on EC functioning
'Right to vote at peril': Justice Nariman on EC functioning

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman has voiced serious concerns regarding the Election Commission's functioning, stating that the right to vote is 'at great peril'. He called for the Supreme Court's intervention to...

SC cancels JPC meet on simultaneous elections
SC cancels JPC meet on simultaneous elections

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on simultaneous elections had scheduled an "informal interaction" with Supreme Court judges, which was later cancelled by the apex court. The Supreme Court deemed the meeting inappropriate as the...

'Your place is in jail': SC slams Rajpal Yadav
'Your place is in jail': SC slams Rajpal Yadav

The Supreme Court has strongly criticised actor Rajpal Yadav for his failure to deposit money as per an undertaking in a long-running cheque-bounce case. The court expressed displeasure over the non-compliance despite previous directives...