Woman preparing for competitive exams injured in acid attack in Chhattisgarh

23:55

A 22-year-old woman preparing for competitive examinations was injured after an unidentified man threw acid at her in Chhattisgarh's Balod district on Monday, the police said.



The woman, daughter of a driver posted in the police department, suffered burns on her face and both hands, they said.



The incident took place around noon when the woman was returning home on foot after studying at an e-library in the Sichai Colony area under Balod police station limits, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chandrakant Governa said.



The attacker approached the woman and threw acid at her before fleeing. The woman was rushed to the district hospital, from where she was later referred to Raipur for further treatment, he said.



Police teams are examining CCTV footage from shops and houses around the spot to trace the route taken by the attacker while arriving and fleeing, the ASP stated.