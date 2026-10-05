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Why not congratulate Smit Machchhar too, Piyush Mishra tells Naseer

Mon, 05 October 2026
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Piyush Mishra, Courtesy: officialpiyushmishra/Instagram
Piyush Mishra, Courtesy: officialpiyushmishra/Instagram
Piyush Mishra has taken a swipe at actor Naseeruddin Shah for keeping quiet on the Flydubai hijacking incident and a host of other student protests in Opposition party-ruled states.

Piyush's statement came soon after Naseeruddin Shah met founder of Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke at the Shivaji Park rally in Mumbai on Friday to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over anomalies in Special Intensive Revision that has resulted in the deletion of 13 crore voters in India.

"Smit Machchhar saved the lives of 180 people so please give him congratulatory messages," said Piyush Mishra, in an undisguised barb at Naseeruddin Shah.

In a viral video on social media, Piyush Mishra said, "Secondly, there is Lovely University where students are protesting so please send a message to those students (in solidarity), they too will like it. Women were beaten in that university."

"Thirdly, I had asked for help for students of Jharkhand and in return you sent a poem of a Pakistani poetess. I am sorry to say that I don't need any poem but needed chapatti, rice, jaggery and litti choka for the students. These students did not even demand pizza and burger. The Urdu poem was so tough that it went as bouncer to me so how could I translate that to Jharkhand students."

Rediff News

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