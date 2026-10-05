Why is Amitabh having problems sleeping?

16:53

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a glimpse of his late-night thoughts, admitting that he often struggles to find enough time to sleep despite knowing how important rest is for the body.



The actor, who is currently hosting the popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', opened up about his sleep routine in a recent blog post. Bachchan said that while sleep is considered the body's best way to recover, his busy schedule often makes it difficult for him to get enough rest.



Sharing his thoughts, the veteran actor wrote, ".. they said that night sleep is the best repair mechanism of the human body .. and I struggle to find the time to follow that."



Bachchan also spoke about his plans to sleep early so that he could wake up on time for work. He said that the thought of returning to work comes with several ideas, goals and a strong drive to achieve them.



Explaining his mood before going to bed, he wrote, "But tonight is a try .. now to retire early and be prepared for an early wake for work it is a different feel .. a state of many thoughts and ideas .. all filled with drive and a sense of conquering all that was once considered as a goal … that gives immense power to run to its destination, in time … and I must run to the bed."



The actor is currently seen hosting 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', the Hindi version of the British quiz show 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'



Kaun Banega Crorepati first aired on July 3, 2000, and quickly became one of India's most popular TV programs. KBC started as the Indian version of the British show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? It was also Amitabh Bachchan's first TV appearance and gave new life to his career. Over the years, KBC became more than just a quiz show. With touching stories from contestants and Bachchan's famous line "lock kiya jaye," the show became a part of people's lives.