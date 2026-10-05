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Who will conduct elections if CEC is suspended, asks SC

Mon, 05 October 2026
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The Supreme Court on Monday refused to pass an ex-parte interim order seeking suspension of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations that key decisions relating to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were taken unilaterally, saying the Election Commission and others must first be heard.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notices to the Centre, Election Commission of India, CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, Deputy Election Commissioner Maneesh Garg and DG (IT) Seema Khanna.

"Let's first have authenticated information on that. We can always annul any decision," observed the bench.

The petition relied on a report claiming that 14 crucial SIR-related decisions were taken in the name of the ECI despite objections recorded by the two other Election Commissioners.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for one of the petitioners, Rakesh Kumar Singh, sought immediate suspension of the CEC, contending that the alleged unilateral decisions posed a serious threat to electoral democracy. 

Referring to Section 18 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, Singh submitted that ECI decisions were required to be unanimous or, failing that, taken by majority.

As Singh sought suspension of the CEC, the bench questioned the feasibility of suspending the CEC, observing that it could stall the functioning of the poll panel.

"Who will conduct the elections?" the bench asked.

Singh responded that the other two Election Commissioners could discharge the functions.

The bench said it would have to first examine the allegations after receiving responses from the respondents. CJI Kant observed that the statutory framework was mandatory and said, "If there is any violation, we will undo."

Justice Bagchi also questioned whether the court could grant such relief without hearing the ECI, saying that if the records ultimately showed that decisions were not unanimous, the court could declare them ultra vires. 

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