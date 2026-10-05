Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

US monitoring suspected fatal pneumonic plague case in Russia

Mon, 05 October 2026
Share:
10:40
image
The US State Department is actively monitoring unverified reports concerning a suspected fatal case of pneumonic plague originating within Russia, prompting an official appeal directed towards Moscow to promptly release precise information.

Speaking anonymously to Fox News, a State Department official confirmed that Washington remains cognisant of the reported fatality located in Irkutsk Oblast, a territory situated in southeastern Siberia. The official noted that the situation is being closely observed in tandem with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), alongside additional federal bodies, while emphasising that numerous particulars continue to lack official verification and urging Russian authorities to disclose all known facts.

Dan Hoffman, a former Central Intelligence officer, told Fox News Digital that the American intelligence apparatus is likely gathering comprehensive, multi-source intelligence pertaining to the incident.

"I would also expect our embassy in Moscow to be engaging with their diplomatic counterparts at an official level because we might have people in Russia who might be at risk," Hoffman warned.

"Washington will be speaking to all of our allies and partners in the region and sharing what we know." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump confuses Brazil presidential elections with India
LIVE! Trump confuses Brazil presidential elections with India

Russian lab worker's death sparks plague fears, many quarantined
Russian lab worker's death sparks plague fears, many quarantined

A laboratory technician in Siberia died from 'pneumonia of unknown aetiology' at an Anti-Plague Research Institute, sparking fears of pneumonic plague, with the US now monitoring the situation and urging Russia for transparency.

Dipke's Dilemma: To Z Or Not To Z
Dipke's Dilemma: To Z Or Not To Z

How long can the Cockroach Janta Party remain an agitationist force? asks Saisuresh Sivaswamy.

'People may have to wear face masks in next 25 years if...'
'People may have to wear face masks in next 25 years if...'

Former Supreme Court Justice Abhay Oka warned that major cities might be forced to adopt mandatory face mask usage within 20-25 years due to environmental degradation. He stressed that protecting the environment is a fundamental...

No amount of whataboutery can justify...: SC judge on SIR
No amount of whataboutery can justify...: SC judge on SIR

Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has unequivocally stated that any process disenfranchising Indian citizens is arbitrary and violates the Constitution.