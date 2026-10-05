Trump confuses Brazil presidential elections with India

11:49

-- Rediff News

US President Donald Trump appeared to confuse India with Brazil in a social media post on Sunday, citing India's non-existent presidential election while arguing that the US electoral system is "corrupt".In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that 125 million people had voted in India's presidential election and that the results had been announced shortly after polling ended."Voting in America is CORRUPT," Trump wrote, contrasting the alleged speed of the Indian count with the time it can take to tally votes in US cities and states. He cited Detroit, Philadelphia and California, suggesting that results there can take weeks to "calculate".But India was not holding a presidential election. The reference appeared to be a mix-up with Brazil, where voters went to the polls on Sunday for the first round of the presidential election.Brazil's electoral authority reported 125.27 million valid votes. Results began coming in from 5pm, when polling stations closed, and were updated as ballots were counted and processed.The election pitted incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva against Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro. Neither candidate won the majority needed to avoid a runoff, setting up a second-round vote on October 25.