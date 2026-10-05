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'Time to pick up jhola and leave' fast approaching'

Mon, 05 October 2026
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The Congress on Monday attacked the Narendra Modi government over "expensive medicines", saying patients are being financially burdened across the country, and "yet the PM, much like Nero, remains busy playing his own tune".

Congress general secretary in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh, said the time was fast approaching for Modi to "pick up jhola and leave".

Ramesh made these remarks on X while sharing a media report, which claimed that patients are being financially burdened by the prices of medicines in hospitals, and the inspections of pharmacies at medical colleges and private hospitals by the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration have revealed a significant discrepancy between the procurement cost of the medicines and the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) printed on the packaging.

"Due to the Modi government's anti-people policies, the burden of expensive medicines is mounting on patients across the country, yet the prime minister,l much like Nero, remains busy playing his own tune," he said in Hindi on X.

He claimed that the public is being fleeced to such an extent that an injection costing Rs 74 is being sold for Rs 4,980 and added that in Uttar Pradesh, patients are being charged up to 67 times the actual cost for healthcare services.

A 21-day course of a single drug for a life-threatening illness like cancer costs approximately Rs 58,000, bringing the annual expenditure to around Rs 10 lakh, Ramesh claimed.

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