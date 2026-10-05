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Talat Aziz suffers losses in fire at home

Mon, 05 October 2026
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Five people, including veteran ghazal singer Talat Aziz, were treated for suffocation after a minor fire broke out at a residential building in Mumbai's Juhu late Friday night, officials said. All five were taken to a hospital and discharged after receiving treatment, police said.

The injured were identified as Talat Aziz, 70; Shahin Aziz, 30; Adnan Aziz, 25; Bina Aziz, 65; and Sikandar Singh, 45.

The fire broke out in A Wing of Mittal Park, a ground-plus-five-storey residential building on A.R. Mhatre Road, near the ISKCON temple in Andheri West. The Mumbai Fire Brigade received the emergency call at 10.56pm on October 2. Fire officials said the blaze was limited to Room 12A on the ground floor, covering an area of roughly 10ft by 15ft.

A senior official with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's disaster control department said the fire was caused by a short circuit and was brought under control within minutes of the brigade receiving the call.

The flames damaged electrical wiring and installations, along with a sofa, a split air-conditioning unit and other household items inside the room. 
-- Rediff News

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