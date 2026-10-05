Stock markets rebound; Sensex climbs 473 points, Nifty ends above 22,500

18:23





During the day, it surged 722.23 points, or 1 percent, to 72,631.93.



The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 133.80 points, or 0.60 percent, to end at 22,555.75.



From the 30 Sensex firms, ITC, Eternal, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro were among the major winners.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Monday amid a buying rush after a spell of heavy selloff, as easing oil supply concerns and positive global cues boosted investor sentiment.Softer-than-expected US jobs data reduced fears of further monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve, leading to positive momentum across global markets.The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 472.77 points, or 0.66 percent, to settle at 72,382.47.