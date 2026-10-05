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SP to field third candidate for Oct 16 Rajya Sabha polls on Tuesday

Mon, 05 October 2026
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22:53
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav/File image
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav/File image
The Samajwadi Party on Monday said that it will field a third candidate for the October 16 Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday, the last day for filing nominations for the biennial polls.

The BJP and the SP are gearing up for the Rajya Sabha elections for 10 vacant seats in Uttar Pradesh, with the saffron party having direct numbers for seven seats.

The SP has already fielded party veteran Ram Gopal Yadav and Reliance Industries executive Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani for the elections, who have filed their nominations in Lucknow.

"SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had said that the party would field a third candidate once the required numbers are secured. Our third candidate will now file nominations on Tuesday. We are confident of handing a crushing defeat to the BJP," party spokesman Fakhrul Hasan Chand said.

However, Chand didn't reveal who the party's third candidate would be.

The SP's announcement follows similar hints given by party MP Virendra Singh and MLA Ravidas Mehrotra, which means it will be clear on Tuesday if the October 16 polls will witness a contest.

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