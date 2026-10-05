Software developer held from MP in Rs 15.75 crore nationwide cyber fraud

23:44

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a software developer from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly operating an interstate cybercrime syndicate that defrauded senior citizens and other people across India of over Rs 15.75 crore using malicious APK files, the police said on Monday.



An investigation revealed the 36-year-old accused had created and sold 2,805 malicious APK files to various cyber-criminal gangs, which were subsequently used to cheat 9,673 people nationwide, an official said.



It may be noted that a malicious APK (Android Package Kit) file is a counterfeit or infected Android application designed to steal sensitive data, intercept OTPs, or take remote control of a mobile device.



The fraud came to light after a 72-year-old Mumbai resident was duped of Rs 5.62 lakh on August 13. The caller, posing as a senior bank official, tricked the victim into installing a file named "Senior Citizen Card Verification.apk" via WhatsApp under the pretext of issuing a card for the elderly and coerced him into entering personal details and debit card information, the official added.