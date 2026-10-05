Singer Honey Singh summoned by Maha Cyber over objectionable remarks

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Earlier in May, Honey Singh was directed by the Delhi high court to file an affidavit after the petition was moved by an organisation, Hindu Shakti Dal, alleging that the singer sang an objectionable song during his performance at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in 2025.

Rapper and singer Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, has sought additional time from Maharashtra Cyber to appear before the investigating officer after he did not turn up for questioning on Monday.Honey Singh had been summoned by Maharashtra Cyber and was asked to appear before officials in connection with a complaint filed against him over allegedly objectionable remarks made during a concert.According to the complaint, the remarks made by the rapper during the performance prompted the complainant to approach the authorities, following which Maharashtra Cyber issued a summons seeking his appearance for questioning.Honey Singh did not appear before the investigating officials as directed.The matter remains under investigation, and further details are yet to be received.This is not the first time that the singer's name has been tagged in a controversy.